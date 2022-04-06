Check latest updates on CUET 2022 Registration.

CUET 2022 Registration Live: The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for admission to undergraduate programmes will commence from Wednesday, April 6. The candidates who want to apply for CUET can do so on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2022 will be held for admission to UG programmes from the 2022-23 academic session in all UGC-funded central universities.



The Common Universities Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, will be a computer-based test that will be held in 13 languages- English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, and Urdu.



Meanwhile, Delhi University on Tuesday released the university's admission policy for the 2022-23 academic year. Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the eligibility will be decided on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) marks. "The candidates will be able to appear in CUET only in those subjects which they have taken in class XII. The merit will also be calculated on the basis of combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET test," VC said