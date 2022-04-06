CUET 2022 Live: Application Process To Begin Today; Know Admission Policies In DU, Other Universities
CUET 2022 Registration Live: The CUET 2022 will be held for admission to UG programmes from the 2022-23 academic session in all UGC-funded central universities. Candidates who want to apply for CUET can do so on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET 2022 Registration Live: The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for admission to undergraduate programmes will commence from Wednesday, April 6. The candidates who want to apply for CUET can do so on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2022 will be held for admission to UG programmes from the 2022-23 academic session in all UGC-funded central universities.
The Common Universities Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, will be a computer-based test that will be held in 13 languages- English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, and Urdu.
Meanwhile, Delhi University on Tuesday released the university's admission policy for the 2022-23 academic year. Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the eligibility will be decided on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) marks. "The candidates will be able to appear in CUET only in those subjects which they have taken in class XII. The merit will also be calculated on the basis of combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET test," VC said
As per the CUET 2022 NTA statement, all questions in all the testing sections will be based on Class 12 syllabus only. “Students having studied Class 12 board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET UG 2022,” the NTA notice said. CUCET syllabus 2022 will be entirely based on Class 12 NCERT textbooks. Read More
Delhi University Admission Criteria For 2022-23
The Delhi University has released the DU's admission policy for the 2022-23 academic year. Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the eligibility will be decided on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) marks. "The candidates will be able to appear in CUET only in those subjects which they have taken in class XII. The merit will also be calculated on the basis of combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET test," the VC said.
Coaching centres witnessing surge in enrolment for CUET
With the University Grants Commission making CUET mandatory for admission to all central universities, several coaching centres have started witnessing a surge in students’ enrolment for the preparation of the entrance test for undergraduate courses.
AaptPrep CUET coaching, which has been providing coaching for CUCET since 2010, said that the enrolment has increased in the past few days. Notably, the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) was launched way back in 2010, but only a few central universities had adopted it.
"We have at present around 8,000 students who are enrolled for CUET coaching at our centres all over India. Around 5,000 students have enrolled recently in the wake of the UGC announcement," said Ms Sobhika Sharma, an admission counsellor at AaptPrep. AaptPrep has 40 coaching centres across the country and all centres have witnessed a surge in enrolment, said Ms Sharma.
-With PTI Inputs
Section IA- This section will be conducted in 13 Languages. Students can pick any one of these 13 languages. 40 questions including reading comprehension to be attempted out of 50 in each language.
Section IB – There will be 19 Languages and any one of these languages can be chosen. The question type of this section is similar to section IA.
Section II – There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this Section. A candidate may choose a maximum of Six Domains as desired by the applicable University or Universities. There will be MCQ Based Questions on NCERT Class XII syllabus.
Section III General Test- For any such undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission. There will be 60 Questions to be attempted out of 75 including MCQ, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability etc.
1. Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in
2. Click on the 'application process' link
3. Enter your details and submit credentials required
4. Once done, download the CUCET application form, and take a print out for further reference.
