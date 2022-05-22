CUET 2022 Registration Ends Today; Know How To Apply, Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET 2022 application process end today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET Application Form 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, today, May 22, 2022. The candidates who are willing to appear for CUET 2022, must register themselves for the exam latest by today at the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2022 registration window will be closed down by NTA at 5:00 PM. Though the CUET 2022 application process will be closed at 5:00 pm, the fee payment can be done by 11:50 pm today.

The CUET 2022 application correction process will commence on May 25, 2022 and it will be continued till May 31, 2022. Previously, the CUET 2022 registration was scheduled to close on May 6, 2022, however, the authority postponed the CUET 2022 application deadline to May 22, 2022.

CUET Application Form 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, register by filling in personal details Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2022 application form Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents and caste certificate Pay the application fee online Submit the CUET 2022 UG application Download, save and print the confirmation page for future reference

For CUET 2022, a number of 9,81,406 registrations and 7,39,027 application submissions were done till May 11. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) earlier took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “In Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for under graduate admissions, as of today, total registrations are 9,81,406 and submitted applications are 7,39,027. #NTA #CUET.”