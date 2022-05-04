CUET 2022 Registration Ends In 2 Days; FAQs On Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Number Of Attempts

Image credit: Shutterstock Answers to FAQs on CUET 2022

CUET 2022: The application process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will end on Friday, May 6. The NTA CUET 2022 application form is available on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET-qualfied candidates will be able to register for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities across the country. The CUET exam for the academic session 2022-23 will be held in computer-based mode.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET 2022 entrance exam in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance test will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

CUET 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is CUET exam?

Answer: CUET exam is a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in any of the central universities across the country.

Question: What is CUET 2022 official website?

Answer: The CUCET official websites 2022 are nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Question: What is CUET full form?

Answer: The CUET full form is Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET).

Question: What will be the CUET 2022 syllabus?

Answer: As per the CUET 2022 NTA statement, all questions in all the testing sections will be based on Class 12 syllabus only. “Students having studied Class 12 board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET UG 2022,” the NTA notice said. CUCET syllabus 2022 will be entirely based on Class 12 NCERT textbooks.

Question: What is CUET 2022 exam date?

Answer: NTA is yet to notify the CUCET 2022 exam date. All updates will be made available on the official website of CUET and NTA.

Question: How many times can an aspirant appear for the CUET entrance exam 2022?

Answer: If any university permits students of previous years of Class 12 to take admission in the current year also, such students would also be eligible to appear in the CUCET entrance exam 2022.

Question: What will be the medium of CUET 2022 entrance exam question paper?

Answer: CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. In addition to these, there are 19 other languages including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo and Santhali which can be opted if the candidate desires to get enrolled in an undergraduate degree in languages.

Question: What is CUET 2022 entrance exam paper pattern?

Answer: Section IA- This section will be conducted in 13 Languages. Students can pick any one of these 13 languages. 40 questions including reading comprehension to be attempted out of 50 in each language.

Section IB – There will 19 Languages and any one of these languages can be chosen. The question type of this section is similar to section IA.

Section II – There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this Section. A candidate may choose a maximum of Six Domains as desired by the applicable University or Universities. There will be MCQ Based Questions on NCERT Class XII syllabus.

Section III General Test- For any such undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission. There will be 60 Questions to be attempted out of 75 including MCQ, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability etc.

Question: How many universities under CUET?

Answer: There are 45 universities under CUET. The universities will, however, have the liberty to decide the respective admission processes. The CUCET scores will still be mandatory for UG admissions in these universities. The CUET admission process will not affect the specific admission criteria followed in a university. The reservation policy for seats and how to conduct counseling will remain a university’s decision.