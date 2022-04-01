CUET 2022 Registration To Commence Tomorrow; Important Details On Application Process, Documents Required

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET 2022 application process will be opened from April 2 to April 30

CUET 2022 Registration: The application process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities for the Academic Session 2022-23 will commence from Saturday, April 2. The candidates who want to apply can login at the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The application process will be opened from April 2 to April 30, 2022.

According to NTA, “The aspirants who desire to appear for the test, may refer to the Information Bulletin for admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes.” The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CUCET 2022 Application Process: How To Apply

Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'application process' link

Enter your details and submit credentials required

Once done, download the CUCET application form, take a print out for further reference.

CUET 2022: Paper Pattern

Section IA- This section will be conducted in 13 Languages. Any one of these 13 language can be chosen. 40 questions including reading comprehension to be attempted out of 50 in each language

Section IB – There will 19 Languages and any one of these languages can be chosen. The question type of this section is similar to section IA.

Section II – There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this Section. A candidate may choose a maximum of Six Domains as desired by the applicable University or Universities. There will be MCQ Based Questions on NCERT Class XII syllabus.

Section III General Test- For any such undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission. There will be 60 Questions to be attempted out of 75 including MCQ, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability etc.

There are 45 central universities funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The state universities, private universities and deemed to be universities can also use CUET scores for admissions. For any queries/ clarifications, CUET aspirants can visit NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.