CUET 2022 Registration To Begin Today; Important Pointers On Application Process

CUET 2022 Registration: The Common Universities Entrance Test 2022 application process will commence from Wednesday, April 6 at cuet.samarth.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Updated: Apr 6, 2022 8:16 am IST

CUET 2022 application process will be opened from April 6 to May 6.

CUET 2022 Registration: The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 registration process for undergraduate programmes in central universities for the academic session 2022-23 will commence from Wednesday, April 6. The CUET 2022 application process will conclude on May 6. The applicants from all over the nation can visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in, nta.nic.in to register themselves.

CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

CUCET 2022 Registration: Steps To Apply

1. Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the 'application process' link

3. Enter your details and submit credentials required

4. Once done, download the CUCET application form, and take a print out for further reference.

CUET 2022: Paper Pattern

Section IA- This section will be conducted in 13 Languages. Students can pick any one of these 13 languages. 40 questions including reading comprehension to be attempted out of 50 in each language.

Section IB – There will be 19 Languages and any one of these languages can be chosen. The question type of this section is similar to section IA.

Section II – There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this Section. A candidate may choose a maximum of Six Domains as desired by the applicable University or Universities. There will be MCQ Based Questions on NCERT Class XII syllabus.

Section III General Test- For any such undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission. There will be 60 Questions to be attempted out of 75 including MCQ, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability etc.

CUET is likely to be held in the first and second week of July.

Common University Entrance Test

