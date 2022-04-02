CUET 2022 Registration To Begin Today; Important Details Every Applicant Must Know

NTA will start CUET 2022 application from today

The registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for undergraduate programmes in central universities for the academic session 2022-23 will start today, April 2. The applicants from all over the nation can visit the official website -- nta.nic.in to register themselves. The application submission process scheduled to begin today will end on April 30.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!

Don't Miss: Preparation Tips by Experts to Crack CUCET 2022 easily with High Score. Click Here

Also Read : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

“The aspirants who desire to appear for the test, may refer to the Information Bulletin for admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes,” National Testing Agency (NTA) said. This newly-introduced entrance exam by NTA has made every student intrigued who all are willing to appear for undergraduate courses across India.

CUCET 2022 Application Process: How To Apply

Visit the official website- nta.nic.in

Click on the 'application process' link

Enter your details and submit credentials required

Once done, download the CUCET application form, take a printout for further reference.

The Common Universities Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, will be a computer-based test that will be held in 13 languages- English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, and Urdu.

Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022: Paper Pattern

Section IA- This section will be conducted in 13 Languages. Students can pick any one of these 13 languages. 40 questions including reading comprehension to be attempted out of 50 in each language.

Section IB – There will 19 Languages and any one of these languages can be chosen. The question type of this section is similar to section IA.

Section II – There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this Section. A candidate may choose a maximum of Six Domains as desired by the applicable University or Universities. There will be MCQ Based Questions on NCERT Class XII syllabus.

Section III General Test- For any such undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission. There will be 60 Questions to be attempted out of 75 including MCQ, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability etc.

The University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar clarifies that students do not need any extra coaching classes or buy extra books to pass the CUET examination. The question in the exam will be purely based on the syllabus of Class 12. “To begin with, CUET will be conducted once this year but NTA will consider conducting the exam at least twice a year from the next session. The entrance exam will not just be limited to Central Universities but also private ones. Several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board and admit students through CUET," Mr Kumar said.