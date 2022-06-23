Image credit: Shutterstock CUET 2022 registration window reopens

CUET 2022: The registration and application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 has been reopened today, June 23. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the registration window for CUET UG 2022 due to a high demand from students. Candidates who wish to apply for the CUET exam 2022 or want to make corrections or changes in their application forms can do so by visiting the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The registration and the CUET form correction window will be available till tomorrow, June 24 (upto 11:50 pm).

"Since, it is the only exam for entry into Central University System (UG Courses), the Registration is once again being opened for one last time on the demand of the Candidates. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the said Examination are advised to visit the website (cuet.samarth.ac.in) and complete the application process," an NTA said in a statement.

CUET 2022: How To Fill CUET UG Application Form

1. Visit the official website-– cuet.samarth.ac.in 2. On the homepage, click on the 'Register' link 3. Read all the instructions carefully and click on the "Click here to proceed" option Fill in the CUET UG application form Upload all the required documents and pay the CUET UG exam fee Submit the application form

CUET UG 2022 Application: Direct Link

The CUET UG exam is scheduled to be held on July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

So far, 9.50 lakh (9,50,804) candidates have registered for admission into 86 universities out of which there are 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities, the NTA said. The NTA CUET UG exam will be conducted in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India.