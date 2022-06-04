CUET 2022: Tips To Score Well In Common University Entrance Test
CUET 2022: CUET-qualified candidates will be able to register for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in central universities across the country.
CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the examination date of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 soon. More than 11.51 lakh students registered for the CUET 2022, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) said. CUET-qualified candidates will be able to register for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in central universities across the country.
The CUET exam will be held in a computer-based (CBT) mode in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In addition to these, there are 19 other languages including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo and Santhali which can be opted if the candidate desires to get enrolled in an undergraduate degree in languages.
The CUET 2022 question paper will have four sections. The CUET 2022 paper will include a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests, and a general test. Aspirants should prepare for the various components of the exam using sample papers and mock tests. With the right approach and planning, candidates can ace CUET 2022.
Preparation Tips For CUET 2022:
While preparing for CUET 2022, candidates need to keep the following things in mind.
- Understanding of the syllabus- Students are advised to select the language and courses that they studied in Class 12 as all questions in all the testing sections will be based on the Class 12 syllabus only.
- Focus on developing critical thinking ability- Rote learning will not be of great help when a student is aiming to clear the Common University Entrance Test. The CUET 2022 exam will be based on the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and it changes the conventional academic paradigm by focusing more on conceptual understanding, critical thinking, comprehensive skills, and decision-making ability rather than cramming the syllabus.
- Practice sample papers that will give a fair idea about the pattern of questions and help one improve time management. Solve as many test as one can to get acquainted with the paper pattern and mode of examination.
- Make a routine as per convenience and give a maximum of two hours in a day for CUET 2022.
- Stay Calm and Composed- The CUET exam is new for everyone. To ace the entrance exam, students are advised not to take much stress, focus on the syllabus, and sticking to NCERT books.