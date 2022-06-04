  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET 2022: Tips To Score Well In Common University Entrance Test

CUET 2022: Tips To Score Well In Common University Entrance Test

CUET 2022: CUET-qualified candidates will be able to register for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in central universities across the country.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 7:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Last Date Of CUET UG Application Form 2022 Today; Here’s How To Apply
CUET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check How To Apply
CUET 2022: List Of Universities, How To Apply, Syllabus
CUET UG 2022 Application Process Reopened; Check Details
CUET 2022 Application Correction Process Starts; Here’s How To Make Changes
CUET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today; Here's How To Make Changes
CUET 2022: Tips To Score Well In Common University Entrance Test
Check CUET 2022 preparation tips
Image credit: Shutterstock

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the examination date of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 soon. More than 11.51 lakh students registered for the CUET 2022, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) said. CUET-qualified candidates will be able to register for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in central universities across the country.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

ALSO READ | Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) To Admit Students Through CUET PG 2022 Scores

The CUET exam will be held in a computer-based (CBT) mode in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In addition to these, there are 19 other languages including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo and Santhali which can be opted if the candidate desires to get enrolled in an undergraduate degree in languages.

The CUET 2022 question paper will have four sections. The CUET 2022 paper will include a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests, and a general test. Aspirants should prepare for the various components of the exam using sample papers and mock tests. With the right approach and planning, candidates can ace CUET 2022.

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2022 Likely To Be Held Twice A Year: UGC Chairman

Preparation Tips For CUET 2022:

While preparing for CUET 2022, candidates need to keep the following things in mind.

  • Understanding of the syllabus- Students are advised to select the language and courses that they studied in Class 12 as all questions in all the testing sections will be based on the Class 12 syllabus only.
  • Focus on developing critical thinking ability- Rote learning will not be of great help when a student is aiming to clear the Common University Entrance Test. The CUET 2022 exam will be based on the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and it changes the conventional academic paradigm by focusing more on conceptual understanding, critical thinking, comprehensive skills, and decision-making ability rather than cramming the syllabus.
  • Practice sample papers that will give a fair idea about the pattern of questions and help one improve time management. Solve as many test as one can to get acquainted with the paper pattern and mode of examination.
  • Make a routine as per convenience and give a maximum of two hours in a day for CUET 2022.
  • Stay Calm and Composed- The CUET exam is new for everyone. To ace the entrance exam, students are advised not to take much stress, focus on the syllabus, and sticking to NCERT books.
Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS POLYCET 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended; Details Here
TS POLYCET 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended; Details Here
AP SSC Class 10 Results 2022 On June 6; Official Website, Alternative Ways To Check
AP SSC Class 10 Results 2022 On June 6; Official Website, Alternative Ways To Check
Vivekananda Yoga University In US To Hold Its First Convocation On June 12
Vivekananda Yoga University In US To Hold Its First Convocation On June 12
Over 4 Lakh Students Await Assam Board HSLC Result; Here’s How To Access SEBA Matric Result
Over 4 Lakh Students Await Assam Board HSLC Result; Here’s How To Access SEBA Matric Result
Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
.......................... Advertisement ..........................