CUET 2022 Phase 1 Exam Over; How Was Exam, What's Next

CUET UG 2022 Phase 1 Concluded

CUET UG 2022: Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 1 exam concluded successfully today, July 20. The National Testing Agency (NTA) CUET exam is being conducted in 2 phases. The CUET phase 1 was held on July 15, 1 6, 19 and 20. While, the second phase of the undergraduate entrance exam will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. The debut edition of the CUET-UG was conducted in over 510 cities in India and abroad.

How Exams Went

Day one of CUET 2022 started with a bit of chaos as few candidates missed the paper over last-minute changes in the exam venue. However, the NTA officials have assured aspirants who failed to appear on the first day of CUET UG 2022 due to a change in centres will get another chance in the second phase in August.

The CUET UG 2022 entrance exam was organised in two different slots on each day. The first slot was held for a total duration of 3 hours 15 minutes from 9 am to 12:15 pm, while the slot 2 exam was held for 3 hours 45 minutes-- from 3 pm to 6:45 pm.

Day 1 Analysis

The reactions received from students on day 1 were positive. Sharing their views on the CUET 2022 question paper, some students said that the CUET paper was easy and not lengthy. The question paper followed a generic format with English and Maths papers being uncomplicated and fairly easy to solve. Anshu Mital, Principal, MRG School, Rohini said: "With it being the first-ever CUET exam, the examiners did not want students to panic or be filled with sweat-lined apprehensions in the exam halls. The CUET paper was simple to crack and did not have convoluted or tricky questions which might obfuscate students to make silly errors."

Day 2 Analysis

The second day of the CUET was less chaotic with aspirants saying they "learnt lessons" from the glitches of the inaugural day. Moreover, many of those who appeared on the first day, helped them in understanding the pattern. The examination was held for 10 subjects in both first and second slot. The first shift witnessed 77 per cent attendance while the second shift witnessed 74 per cent attendance.

Day 3 Analysis

The CUET UG 2022 day 3 exam was concluded successfully with positive reactions from students. In section 1 English paper, the experts drafted the questions to evaluate one’s acumen in vocabulary and grammar. While in section 2 subject paper, mixed reactions from students were received. Section 3 based on General test was like the previous days. Questions in general awareness were a mix of current affairs and static general knowledge and covered a wide range of areas.

Day 4 Analysis

The last day of the CUET UG 2022 phase 1 exam was held on July 20. Students found the English paper easy and doable. Also, the applicants taking the test in Accountancy, Business Studies, Political Science found the questions uniformly distributed. While in section 3 - GK, the test paper had more focus on sciences. Other areas covered included dance forms, governors, capitals of states, brand ambassadors in sports.

What's Next

As the phase 1 of CUET UG exam is over, the NTA will now conduct the CUET 2022 phase 2 exam beginning from August 4. The phase 2 entrance test will be conducted for 6 days on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. About 6.8 lakh candidates will appear in the second phase of the entrance examination. Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been assigned to Phase 2 of the CUET exam, given that NEET (UG) - 2022 was slated to be held on July 17. The CUET 2022 admit card for phase 2 students will be released in the last week of July 2022. Along with the CUET hall ticket, NTA will also release the exam city slip and subject-wise date sheet.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied to participate in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.