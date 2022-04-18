CUET 2022: Over 1.27 Lakh Students Apply For UG Entrance Exam 2022 In The First Week

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET 2022 admission portal will be closed on May 6

CUET 2022: Over 1.27 lakh students have applied for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) till the end of the first week of application process, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The CUET 2022 application process was started on April 6. As per report, among the 1.27 lakh (1,27,037) candidates who have applied for CUET 2022, most candidates were from Uttar Pradesh (36,611), followed by Delhi (23,418), Bihar (12,275), Haryana (7,859), West Bengal (4,496), Madhya Pradesh (4,402) and Rajasthan (3,886). The lowest number of applications received from Lakshadweep (5) followed by Daman and Diu (27), Goa (42), Sikkim (74) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (84). READ MORE | “CUET Will End Difficulties Of Writing Multiple Entrance Tests For College Admission”, Says UGC Chairman

Among the northeastern states, the highest number of applicants were received from Assam- 2485 and Tripura- 1,134, while in the southern states, most number of applications received from Kerala (3,987), Tamil Nadu- 2,143, Telangana- 1,807, Andhra Pradesh- 1022 and Karnataka- 901.

CUET 2022 admission portal will be closed on May 6. Students who are looking for CUET application form, should visit the website cuet.samarth.ac.in and get registered themselves. CUET 2022 is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses or programmes at central universities across the country. CUET will be a computer-based test with Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) pattern.

The CUET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Through CUET 2022, 44 central universities and 18 other universities will be offering admission to their UG programmes.

For details on CUET 2022, please visit the website- nta.ac.in/Cuetexam.