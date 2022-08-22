  • Home
CUET 2022: NTA Postponed August 23 Exam To Avoid Clash With Other Tests

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase five exam scheduled to be held on August 23.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 22, 2022 9:18 pm IST
CUET UG 2022 August 23 Exam Postponed

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase five exam scheduled to be held on August 23. NTA has also issued an official notification on its website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The decision has been taken in view of various requests received from candidates to reschedule their CUET 2022 phase 5 exam to avoid clash with the CBSE 12th compartment exam and other examinations.

NTA will announce the revised exam date for CUET 2022 phase five day three through a separate notification. “NTA has now received requests from candidates to re-schedule their examinations scheduled on August 23, 2022, in view of other examinations like CBSE compartment exam beginning from August 23. In view of the above, it has been decided to consider such requests favourably,” NTA said in a statement.

NTA has also created a grievance redressal email. Aspirants can send their grievances related to the CUET 2022 revised dates at the email ID -- cuetug-dateclash@nta.ac.in. Candidates have to mention their application number in their email while sending their grievances.

CUET UG 2022 phase five exam is scheduled to be held on August 21, 22 and 23. Around 2.01 lakh candidates are slated to appear in phase 5, the candidates were earlier allotted phase 3 of CUET exams. The CUET UG 2022 entrance exam was started on July 15. NTA is conducting the exam to provide admission to candidates in various undergraduate courses offered by 90 universities including government, government-aided and private universities across the country.

Common University Entrance Test
