CUET Exam: The NTA has extended the registration, correction dates for CUET UG 2022 at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Education | Written By Achyut Krishna Deka | Updated: Jun 25, 2022 11:01 am IST | Source: Careers360
CUET UG 2022 starts from July 15
Image credit: Shutterstock
Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of registration and correction of online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) till 11:50 pm on June 26. Aspirants writing the undergraduate university entrance test can apply through the official website of NTA CUET UG 2022 - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

In a public notice issued on June 24, the NTA said it was extending the dates for candidates from reserved categories who were not able obtain caste certificates on time. “It has been brought to our notice that some candidates desirous of applying for CUET UG 2022 are not able to apply since they are not in possession of the actual Category Certificate (such as SC/ST certificate), which they are required to upload while applying for the same,” said the NTA public notice. “In view of the above, it has been decided to extend the dates for correction and registration of application form.”

CUET UG 2022: Undertaking

Applicants who do not have their category certificates can now change their category in the CUET 2022 application form and upload an undertaking, through the correction window up to June 26.

These candidates will not be required to upload actual certificates for Scheduled Caste or Schedule Tribe status at the point of application.

The NTA will conduct CUET exam 2022 for undergraduate admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. The CUET exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India from July 15.

