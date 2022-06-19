CUET 2022: NTA Extends CUET PG Application Process; Details Here

CUET PG application process extended

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. The CUET PG 2022 application process has been extended till July 4 (up to 5 pm). Earlier the last day to apply for the CUET PG exam was June 18. Candidates can fill and submit the CUET PG application form 2022 through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2022, it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 18 June 2022 to 04 July 2022,”NTA said in a statement.

Candidates should note that the last date for the submission of CUET PG application fee is July 5. Aspirants can make correction in their CUET 2022 PG applications between July 6 and July 8.

CUET PG 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads, " Registration for CUET (PG)- 2022" Register by filling in the details including names, dates of birth, addresses Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET PG 2022 application form Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature Pay the application fee online Submit the CUET PG application Download, save and print the confirmation page

CUET PG 2022 Application: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period, the NTA said.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.