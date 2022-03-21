  • Home
CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the details on Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) tomorrow, March 22, 2022.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 21, 2022 6:05 pm IST

CUET 2022: NTA To Announce Details On Common Universities Entrance Test Tomorrow
Details on CUET 2022 tomorrow
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the details on Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) tomorrow, March 22, 2022. Addressing a meet, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar also added that NTA will announce detailed information on the structure of the CUET 2022 exam.

For the first time, the NTA will conduct CUET for admission to 45 central universities. The universities will have some liberty in deciding their respective admission processes. The exam scores are mandatory for undergraduate admissions in these 45 central universities.

For the performing arts courses including theater, music and art, the universities will have to include a practical exam along with CUET scores for admissions. Admission to professional courses like BTech, BArch, MTech will continue to be done through JEE Main and GATE. The NTA and UGC will issue a notification on the exam and its details tomorrow.

Explaining the exam modalities, Mr Kumar said that the objective to conduct CUET is to reduce the burden of the UG and PG admission process on students while increasing their choices. The common universities entrance test, scheduled to be held in the first week of July, will have three main constituents -- a compulsory language test, domain-specific exam and a general test. However, for admission to postgraduate programmes, the CUET scores will be given weightage as decided by the respective university, the UGC Chairman added.

According to the tentative structure of CUET, there will be three sections. Section-I will have questions on reading comprehension, verbal ability, synonyms and antonyms. Candidates can opt one out of 13 languages for this section. Section-II will be subject-specific and 27 subjects have been listed so far under it. Section-III will have two sub-sections -- general tests for vocational and open eligibility programmes.

Mr Kumar further added: “We are planning to contact the head of state universities so that they also join the CUET system. We will be more than welcoming if private universities, deemed universities and state universities wish to use CUET scores in their admission process.”

University Grants Commission (UGC) National Testing Agency (NTA)
