Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 phase two exam begins

CUET UG 2022 Live: The Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 for phase two students will commence from August 4. The students of Science stream will take the phase two exams that will be continued till August 20. CUET UG 2022 morning shift will commence at 9 am, the reporting time for slot one is 7:20 am. The second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm, the reporting time for slot two is 1:40 pm.

The candidates appearing for CUET 2022 have to follow the strict COVID-19 guidelines; wearing masks, carrying hand sanitisers and to follow the social distancing guidelines. The candidates need to carry the admit card at the exam centre, apart from it, valid photo ID proof, copy of same photograph that was used in application form, PwD certificate where applicable.

CUET UG 2022 exam is being offered in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Students will get one mark for each correct answer, while there will be be a deduction of 0.25 marks for wrong answer.