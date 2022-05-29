CUET 2022: List Of Universities, How To Apply, Syllabus

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET 2022 application process will be continued till May 31

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, on May 27, 2022. The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to his Twitter handle on Friday and announced the news of the CUET UG 2022 application reopening. The CUET 2022 Application submission process will be continued till May 31, 2022. Aspirants can submit their CUET UG 2022 application form on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download! Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here!

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

The CUET UG 2022 application process was reopened due to the huge requests of students received by the NTA. “In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG) - 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide the opportunity to the candidates to fill up the Online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2022,” NTA on the official notice said.

Students willing to appear for the Common University Entrance Test can go through the list of universities that have adopted the test for their admission process.

Except for central universities such as Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University and more, there are state universities, private universities and deemed universities registered under CUET 2022.

There are state universities including Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi, Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology and many more have adopted the CUET 2022.

To know the complete list of CUET 2022 universities, students can visit the direct link.

CUET 2022 Application: Steps To Register

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, register by filling in personal details

Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2022 application form

Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents and caste certificate

Pay the application fee online

Submit the CUET 2022 UG application

Download, save and print the confirmation page for future reference

“Already registered candidates who were unable to submit or complete their application form can log in using the application number and password to complete their application process,” Official statement of NTA.

CUET UG Syllabus 2022

Section IA and IB: Language to be tested through reading comprehension (based on different types of passages–factual, literary and narrative, literary aptitude and vocabulary).

Section II : The detailed subject wise syllabus is available here.

Section III : General knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/stat taught till Grade 8), logical and analytical reasoning.