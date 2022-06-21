CUET 2022: IIMC Extends Registration Date For PG Diploma Courses

Image credit: Shutterstock IIMC extends registration date for PG Diploma courses

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has extended the application process for IIMC Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses 2022. From this year onwards, the IIMC will admit students to its PG Diploma programmes through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET). Earlier, the last date to submit the application forms was June 18, 2022. Candidates can now apply for IIMC PG diploma courses through the official website-- iimc.nic.in till July 4.

Applicants should note that the last day to pay the application fee is July 5. The application correction window will open on July 6. The registration date has been extended after the National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the registration date for CUET.

"Last date for applying of application forms for IIMC PG Diploma Courses, 2022-23 has been extended upto 4th July 2022. Full details of which are given in the website of cuet.nta.nic.in. Applicants, who could not opt for IIMC while filling up the form of CUET, will get the chance to correct their application forms from July 06 to July 08, 2022," the IIMC said in an official notification.

The Entrance examination for admission to PG Diploma in English Journalism, PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations, PG Diploma in Radio and TV Journalism and PG Diploma in Digital Media at IIMC will be held by the NTA along with the CUET PG, earlier a IIMC Admission Notice 2022-23 said.