CUET 2022 For Undergraduate Admission Starts Tomorrow; Exam Centre Guidelines, Key Points

CUET UG 2022 starts tomorrow

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) is starting tomorrow, July 15. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2022 admit cards. Candidates appearing for CUET 2022 are expected to follow certain guidelines on exam days. Aspirants of CUET will have to compulsorily wear face masks. The CUET admit card issued earlier at cuet.samarth.ac.in has details of guidelines.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

This year, over 14 lakh candidates have registered for CUET 2022. CUET UG entrance exam will be held in two phases. CUET 2022 phase 1 exams will begin from July 15, and the CUET phase 2 exams will be held from August 4.

CUET UG 2022 Exam Guidelines

Candidates must reach the exam centre as per reporting time only

Candidates will be required to fill the CUET UG admit card, paste photograph and sign

Along with the CUET UG admit card 2022, candidates will be required to carry with them a valid ID proof.

At least 98 per cent candidates appearing for the CUET has been allotted the exam centres in the city of their choice, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday. The comments by the University Grants Commission Chief came against the backdrop of grievances raised by the candidates about the admit cards being released late for the exam.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied for participating in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.