  CUET 2022 For Undergraduate Admission Starts Tomorrow; Exam Centre Guidelines, Key Points

CUET 2022: Aspirants of CUET will have to compulsorily wear face masks. The CUET admit card issued earlier at cuet.samarth.ac.in has details of guidelines.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 14, 2022 1:39 pm IST

CUET UG 2022 starts tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) is starting tomorrow, July 15. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2022 admit cards. Candidates appearing for CUET 2022 are expected to follow certain guidelines on exam days. Aspirants of CUET will have to compulsorily wear face masks. The CUET admit card issued earlier at cuet.samarth.ac.in has details of guidelines.

This year, over 14 lakh candidates have registered for CUET 2022. CUET UG entrance exam will be held in two phases. CUET 2022 phase 1 exams will begin from July 15, and the CUET phase 2 exams will be held from August 4.

CUET UG 2022 Exam Guidelines

  • Candidates must reach the exam centre as per reporting time only

  • Candidates will be required to fill the CUET UG admit card, paste photograph and sign

  • Along with the CUET UG admit card 2022, candidates will be required to carry with them a valid ID proof.

At least 98 per cent candidates appearing for the CUET has been allotted the exam centres in the city of their choice, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday. The comments by the University Grants Commission Chief came against the backdrop of grievances raised by the candidates about the admit cards being released late for the exam.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied for participating in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.

