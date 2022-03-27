CUET 2022: FAQs On Syllabus, Question Pattern, Number Of Attempts

Image credit: Shutterstock Answers to frequently asked questions on CUET 2022

The notification for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 is out. The entrance test for admission to central universities for the academic session 2022-23 will be held in computer-based mode. The CUET 2022 application date has been scheduled between April 2 and April 30. The CUET 2022 application website is cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The aspirants who desire to appear for the test, may refer to the Information Bulletin for admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes,” an NTA statement dated March 26 said.

CUET 2022 Application Form: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is CUET 2022 official website?

Answer: The CUET official websites 2022 are nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Question: What is CUET exam?

Answer: CUET exam is a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in any of the central universities across the country.

Question: When will CUET form 2022 be available?

Answer: The CUET 2022 application form will be made available from April 2 to April 30.

Question: What will be the CUET 2022 syllabus?

Answer: As per the CUET 2022 NTA statement, all questions in all the testing sections will be based on Class 12 syllabus only. “Students having studied Class 12 board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET UG 2022,” the NTA notice said. CUCET syllabus 2022 will be entirely based on Class 12 NCERT textbooks.

Question: What is CUET 2022 exam date?

Answer: NTA is yet to notify the CUET 2022 exam date. All updates will be made available on the official website of CUET and NTA.

Question: How many times can an aspirant appear for the CUET entrance exam 2022?

Answer: If any university permits students of previous years of class XII to take admission in the current year also, such students would also be eligible to appear in the CUET entrance exam 2022.

Question: What will be the medium of CUET 2022 entrance exam question paper?

Answer: CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. In addition to these, there are 19 other languages including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo and Santhali which can be opted if the candidate desires to get enrolled in an undergraduate degree in languages.

Question: How many universities under CUET?

Answer: There are 45 universities under CUET. The universities will, however, have the liberty to decide the respective admission processes. The CUCET scores will still be mandatory for UG admissions in these universities. The CUET admission process will not affect the specific admission criteria followed in a university. The reservation policy for seats and how to conduct counseling will remain a university’s decision.

Question: What is CUET 2022 entrance exam paper pattern?

Answer: As per the CUET 2022 entrance exam pattern, there will be four sections. The CUET 2022 question paper will include a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests, and the general test.

Section 1A Languages - There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.

Section 1B - Languages - There are 19 languages. Any other language apart from those offered in Section 1A may be chosen.

Section 2 - Domain - There are 27 domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose a maximum of six (06) domains as desired by the applicable university. Candidates have to attempt 40 questions out of 50 in Section 2 as well.

Section 3 - General Test - For any such undergraduate programme, programmes are being offered by universities where a general test is being used for admission. In this case, aspriants have to attempt 60 questions out of 75.