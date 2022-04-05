CUET 2022: FAQ On Exam Date, Application Process, Syllabus, Others

Image credit: Shutterstock Answers to FAQs on CUET 2022

CUET 2022: The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 has created quite a buzz everywhere. Students from all over the nation have many questions regarding this newly-introduced entrance test for undergraduate admissions. The National Testing Agency has announced important details about CUET 2022 on the official website nta.nic.in.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!

Don't Miss: Preparation Tips by Experts to Crack CUCET 2022 easily with High Score. Click Here

Also Read : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

The registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for undergraduate programmes in central universities for the academic session 2022-23 will start on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 and will end on May 6. Previously, the application process was scheduled to open on April, 2, but later it was postponed to April 6.

CUET 2022: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and Answers

Question: What is the full form of CUET?

Answer: The CUET full form is Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET).

Question: What is CUET exam?

Answer: CUET exam is a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in any of the central universities across the country.

Question: What is CUET 2022 official website?

Answer: The official websites of CUET are nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Question: When CUET 2022 registration process starts?

Answer: The registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will start on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Question: When the registration process for CUET 2022 will close?

Answer: The registration process for CUET 2022 will end on May 6, 2022.

Question: What is the syllabus of CUET 2022 exam?

Answer: As per the CUET 2022 NTA statement, all questions in all the testing sections will be based on Class 12 syllabus only. “Students having studied Class 12 board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET UG 2022,” the NTA notice said. CUCET syllabus 2022 will be entirely based on Class 12 NCERT textbooks.

Question: What is CUET 2022 exam date?

Answer: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not disclosed the exam date yet. All updates will be made available on the official website of CUET and NTA.

Question: How many times can an aspirant appear for the CUET entrance exam 2022?

Answer: If any student of previous years’ Class 12 wants to take admission in the current year, then they have to take permission from the university and after that, they would be eligible to appear in the CUCET entrance exam 2022.

Question: How to register for CUCET 2022 exam

Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'application process' link

Enter your details and submit the credentials required

Once done, download the CUCET application form, and take a print out for further reference.

Question: What is CUET 2022 entrance exam paper pattern?

Answer: Section IA- This section will be conducted in 13 Languages. Students can pick any one of these 13 languages. 40 questions including reading comprehension to be attempted out of 50 in each language.

Section IB – There will 19 Languages and any one of these languages can be chosen. The question type of this section is similar to section IA.

Section II – There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this Section. A candidate may choose a maximum of Six Domains as desired by the applicable University or Universities. There will be MCQ Based Questions on NCERT Class XII syllabus.

Section III General Test- For any such undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission. There will be 60 Questions to be attempted out of 75 including MCQ, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability etc.

Question: What will be the medium of CUET 2022 entrance exam question paper?

Answer: The Common Universities Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, will be a computer-based test that will be held in 13 languages- English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, and Urdu.