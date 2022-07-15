  • Home
CUET UG 2022 Live: Common University Entrance Test Begins Today; Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

CUET UG 2022 Live: CUET UG 2022 exam will be held in two slots; slot 1 from 9 am to 12.15 pm and slot 2 from 3 pm to 6.45 pm. COVID-19, important exam day guidelines to follow at exam centre

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 15, 2022 7:33 am IST

CUET UG 2022 will begin at 9 am
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET UG 2022 Live: The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) will be held from today, July 15. The CUET UG 2022 exam will be held in two slots; slot 1 from 9 am to 12.15 pm and slot 2 from 3 pm to 6.45 pm. Over 14.90 lakh (14,90,000) candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam which will be held at different examination centres in 500 cities across India.

The candidates appearing in the CUET UG 2022 exam have to follow the strict Covid-19 guidelines. They need to wear mask, carry hand sanitisers and should follow strict COVID-19 guidelines at the exam centre.

Around 8.10 lakh candidates will appear in the first slot, while another 6.8 lakh candidates in the second slot. The slot 2 will be held from August 4, the undergraduate (UG) admission test will be held till August 20. The CUET UG 2022 exam intimation slip and admit card is available on the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Live updates

CUET UG 2022 Live: Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate Begins Today; Exam Day Guidelines, Candidates' Reactions, Paper Analysis

