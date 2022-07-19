CUET UG 2022 Live: Common University Entrance Test Day 3 Begins Today; Exam Day Instructions To Follow

Image credit: Careers360 CUET UG 2022 will begin at 9 am

CUET UG 2022 Live: The Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 1 exam for day 3 will be held today, July 19. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET 2022 exam in two phases; slot 1 from 9 am to 12:15 am and slot 2 from 3 pm to 6:45 pm.

Amid confusions on the exam centre, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked the candidates to reach the exam centre as mentioned on the CUET UG admit card. “Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of Centre for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022," NTA statement mentioned.

The candidates need to report to the exam centres half an hour before the exam. The documents required to carry at the exam centres are- All pages of the CUET 2022 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets, Valid photo ID proof, Copy of same photograph that was used in application form, PwD certificate. They should not forget to carry masks, hand sanitisers and should follow the COVID-19 Standard operating procedures (SOPs).