CUET 2022 Draws Mixed Reactions Among Students, Teachers; Here's What Experts Have To Say

CUET 2022: While some say the introduction of CUET will benefit the students by providing a single window for admission to UG courses at the central universities, some students and teachers are concerned about the way UG admissions to central universities will take place.

Updated: Apr 18, 2022 7:05 pm IST
CUET 2022 Draws Mixed Reactions Among Students, Teachers; Here's What Experts Have To Say
New Delhi:

The introduction of the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) has left some students and teachers concerned about the way undergraduate admissions to central universities will take place, while some say it will benefit the students by providing a single window for admission to UG courses at the central universities. The CUET 2022 application process is underway. The last date for application process is April 30. The CUET 2022 application website is cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Saying that this batch of Class 12 is a special batch considering they have been studying online throughout these two years, Abha Dev Habib, Professor Delhi University said that the introduction of CUET now was not the right move.

“Is this the right time to declare a new policy when the students were working towards their board exams? This Class 12 is a special batch as the entire studies of 10+2 have happened in an online mode. Given the heterogenous situation which exists in the schooling already and topped up with the problem of Covid pandemic, .. somehow the students are coping up and ready to take board exams, now the government has introduced the new scheme,” Professor Habib to NDTV said on Sunday, April 17.

Regarding high cut-off in board exams, Professor Habid added that the introduction of CUET will now burden the students to score high marks in CUET.

Professor RP Tiwari, Central University Punjab, however, said that CUCET is being held for 14 universities since 2015, now the scope has been widened and will be conducted for admission to all central universities.

CUET will end the difficulties of writing multiple entrance tests for admission into undergraduate programmes, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told NDTV. On the decision to introduce CUET, UGC Chairman further added: “Instead of writing entrance tests conducted by 14 central universities...students can now write one single entrance test.”

While Sudha Acharya, Principal ITL Public School said that assessing students on the basis of multiple-choice questions and providing them admission to UG programmes will not be fair. For Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Physical Science, however, it will be feasible, but for subjects including Psychology, History, or Economics, it will be difficult to assess children, the Principal added.

Common University Entrance Test

