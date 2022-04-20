Delhi University Takes Various Initiatives To Inform Students About CUET 2022

  • Home
A website to spread awareness about the CUET is already live and it has all relevant information related to admissions in a comprehensive and elaborate manner, the Delhi University said in a statement.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 20, 2022 9:10 am IST
Image credit: Shutterstock

CUET 2022: To help prospective students with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022, Delhi University (DU) has initiated various activities including setting up a dedicated website. A website to spread awareness about the CUET is already live and it has all relevant information related to admissions in a comprehensive and elaborate manner, the university said in a statement.

"The Bulletin of Information details all the relevant information along with the tentative seat matrix of all the Colleges. The website is a one-place stop place of reference for all important information related to admissions at the University of Delhi," the DU said.

The DU is also going to organise a series of webinars on Friday, April 22, to make the students aware of its admission policies and CUET-2022.

The Delhi University has also started ChatBot services for quick resolution of queries. "The candidates can utilize this service between 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days, except Public Holidays. Candidates can also write at ug@admission.du.ac.in for any assistance or queries related to Under-Graduate admissions to the University," the statement read.

Moreover, video tutorials have been created to explain the registration process for CUET 2022. "These step-by-step videos guide candidates on creating a registration id, selecting various programs of a University, procedures for choosing the subjects from Section I, II, and III of CUET 2022, uploading the required documents, and making the payment," the statement said.

-With PTI Inputs

