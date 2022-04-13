CUET 2022 Application Process Underway; Important Dates To Follow

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET 2022 application form is available at the official website

CUET 2022 Application 2022: The registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 has begun on April 6, 2022, and is underway at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The registration process for CUET 2022 will be concluded on May 6, 2022. Aspirants who wish to register themselves can get the CUET application form on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET 2022 is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses or programmes at central universities across the country. This newly-introduced exam administrated by National Testing Agency (NTA) is a computer-based test with Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) pattern.

The CUET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Applicants from all over the nation must be aware of the eligibility criteria, choice of exam centres and important dates related to the test.

"Before starting to fill the application form candidates are advised to read the Prospectus displayed on the website of the University/ies where admission is sought and be clear about the courses offered by them, seats available, eligibility as regards age, passing/appearing in qualifying exam, minimum marks in the qualifying exam, relaxation thereof, reservation, admission procedure, etc before applying for the CUET-UG 2022, as Universities have their own specific requirements for admission to specified courses. NTA will not entertain the corrections sent by the candidate through Post/Fax/WhatsApp/Email/by Hand," NTA in the CUET official information bulletin said.

CUET 2022 Important Dates To Follow

Every candidate who wishes to apply for CUET 2022 should be aware of these vital dates to proceed further.

CUET 2022 Events Dates Online submission of Application Form April 6 to May 6, 2022 (up to 5:00 pm) Last date of successful transaction of examination fee May 6, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm) Correction in the particulars of Application Form on Website only To be announced later on the website Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website To be announced later on the website Date(s) of Examination First and second week of July, 2022 Duration of Examination Slot 1: *195 minutes (3:15 hours) Slot 2: *225 minutes (3:45 hours) Timing of Examination Slot 1: 09.00 AM to 12.15 PM (IST) Slot 2: 03.00 PM to 06.45 PM (IST) Centre, Date, Tests/Subjects and timing of Examination As indicated on the Admit Car Display of Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys on the Website To be announced later on the website Declaration of Result on the NTA Website To be announced later on the website







