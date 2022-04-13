  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET 2022 Application Process Underway; Important Dates To Follow

CUET 2022 Application Process Underway; Important Dates To Follow

CUET 2022: Aspirants who wish to register themselves can get the CUET application form on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 13, 2022 4:29 pm IST
Careers In Space Sciences View More
Coming Soon in Premium

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Centre To Withdraw Common University Entrance Test
CUET 2022 Registration Underway; Know Eligibility Criteria, Other Details
CUET 2022 Registration Underway; How Can Candidates Fill Choice Of Centres In Application Form
CUET 2022 Updates: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
Delhi University VC Defends CUET, Says Cut-Off System Did Not Offer Equal Opportunities To Students
Ambedkar University To Hold All Undergraduate Admissions Through CUET
CUET 2022 Application Process Underway; Important Dates To Follow
CUET 2022 application form is available at the official website
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

CUET 2022 Application 2022: The registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 has begun on April 6, 2022, and is underway at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The registration process for CUET 2022 will be concluded on May 6, 2022. Aspirants who wish to register themselves can get the CUET application form on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET 2022 is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses or programmes at central universities across the country. This newly-introduced exam administrated by National Testing Agency (NTA) is a computer-based test with Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) pattern.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

The CUET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Applicants from all over the nation must be aware of the eligibility criteria, choice of exam centres and important dates related to the test.

"Before starting to fill the application form candidates are advised to read the Prospectus displayed on the website of the University/ies where admission is sought and be clear about the courses offered by them, seats available, eligibility as regards age, passing/appearing in qualifying exam, minimum marks in the qualifying exam, relaxation thereof, reservation, admission procedure, etc before applying for the CUET-UG 2022, as Universities have their own specific requirements for admission to specified courses. NTA will not entertain the corrections sent by the candidate through Post/Fax/WhatsApp/Email/by Hand," NTA in the CUET official information bulletin said.

CUET 2022 Important Dates To Follow

Every candidate who wishes to apply for CUET 2022 should be aware of these vital dates to proceed further.

CUET 2022 Events

Dates

Online submission of Application Form

April 6 to May 6, 2022 (up to 5:00 pm)

Last date of successful transaction of examination fee

May 6, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm)

Correction in the particulars of Application Form on Website only

To be announced later on the website

Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website

To be announced later on the website

Date(s) of Examination

First and second week of July, 2022

Duration of Examination

Slot 1: *195 minutes (3:15 hours)

Slot 2: *225 minutes (3:45 hours)

Timing of Examination

Slot 1: 09.00 AM to 12.15 PM (IST)

Slot 2: 03.00 PM to 06.45 PM (IST)

Centre, Date, Tests/Subjects and timing of Examination

As indicated on the Admit Car

Display of Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys on the Website

To be announced later on the website

Declaration of Result on the NTA Website

To be announced later on the website



Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test CUCET 2022 Application Form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IAF Signs MoU With IIT-Madras To Develop Solutions To Maintain Weapon Systems
IAF Signs MoU With IIT-Madras To Develop Solutions To Maintain Weapon Systems
IIT Madras Celebrates 10th Edition Of Research Scholars Festival
IIT Madras Celebrates 10th Edition Of Research Scholars Festival
CBSE 10th, 12th Topper Answer Sheets 2022 Likely To Be Released Online
CBSE 10th, 12th Topper Answer Sheets 2022 Likely To Be Released Online
Submit Status Report On Installation Of Rain Water Harvesting System: Directorate of Education To Schools
Submit Status Report On Installation Of Rain Water Harvesting System: Directorate of Education To Schools
KCET 2022 Registration: Trial Link Released At Kea.kar.nic.in; Exam From June 16
KCET 2022 Registration: Trial Link Released At Kea.kar.nic.in; Exam From June 16
.......................... Advertisement ..........................