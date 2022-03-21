CUET 2022: Application Process To Begin From April; Details Soon At Nta.ac.in

CUET 2022 applications to start from April first week

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) application process for admission to undergraduate programmes will start from the first week of April, a statement issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) said. The CUET 2022 will be held for admission to UG programmes from the 2022-23 academic session in all UGC-funded central universities.

CUET 2022, according to the UGC statement issued today, said that the entrance test will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and will be held in 13 languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

The CUET may also be adopted by the state, private, deemed to be universities.

“A large number of Central Universities have also confirmed their participation in the CUET - 2022 (PG), the details of which will be available on the NTA website -- nta.ac.in shortly,” the statement added.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar earlier today said the central universities will have to use CUET scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes. He said the CUET, in all likelihood, will be conducted in the first week of July. This means that apart from the eligibility criterion of different universities, Class 12 board examination marks will not have any bearing on the admission of the students.

There are 45 central universities funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT, Mr Kumar said.