  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET 2022: Application Process To Begin From April; Details Soon At Nta.ac.in

CUET 2022: Application Process To Begin From April; Details Soon At Nta.ac.in

CUET 2022, according to the UGC statement issued today, said that the entrance test will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and will be held in 13 languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 21, 2022 10:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

India, Australia To Establish Taskforce On Qualifications Recognition
Central Universities To Use CUET Scores To Admit Students To UG Programmes, Says UGC Chairman
Institutions From France, Italy Have Shown Interest In Setting Up Institutes In India: Government
NIT Andhra Pradesh Celebrates Annual Students Techno-Cultural Festival
Karnataka Government Considering Measures To Reduce Medical Fees In The State: CM Basavaraj Bommai
Delhi University Admission 2022 Likely Through CUCET Only; Academic Council To Decide Tomorrow
CUET 2022: Application Process To Begin From April; Details Soon At Nta.ac.in
CUET 2022 applications to start from April first week
New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) application process for admission to undergraduate programmes will start from the first week of April, a statement issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) said. The CUET 2022 will be held for admission to UG programmes from the 2022-23 academic session in all UGC-funded central universities.

CUET 2022, according to the UGC statement issued today, said that the entrance test will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and will be held in 13 languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

The CUET may also be adopted by the state, private, deemed to be universities.

“A large number of Central Universities have also confirmed their participation in the CUET - 2022 (PG), the details of which will be available on the NTA website -- nta.ac.in shortly,” the statement added.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar earlier today said the central universities will have to use CUET scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes. He said the CUET, in all likelihood, will be conducted in the first week of July. This means that apart from the eligibility criterion of different universities, Class 12 board examination marks will not have any bearing on the admission of the students.

There are 45 central universities funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT, Mr Kumar said.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) National Testing Agency (NTA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
India, Australia To Establish Taskforce On Qualifications Recognition
India, Australia To Establish Taskforce On Qualifications Recognition
Central Universities To Use CUET Scores To Admit Students To UG Programmes, Says UGC Chairman
Central Universities To Use CUET Scores To Admit Students To UG Programmes, Says UGC Chairman
CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: 10th, 12th Exams In These States To Commence Soon; Important Guide
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: 10th, 12th Exams In These States To Commence Soon; Important Guide
Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Exams From Tomorrow; HPBOSE Sets Up Control Rooms With CCTV Cameras To Curb Cheating
Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Exams From Tomorrow; HPBOSE Sets Up Control Rooms With CCTV Cameras To Curb Cheating
EWS Quota In NEET PG: Supreme Court Lists Batch Of Pleas For Final Hearing In April
EWS Quota In NEET PG: Supreme Court Lists Batch Of Pleas For Final Hearing In April
.......................... Advertisement ..........................