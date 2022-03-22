Image credit: shutterstock.com CUCET 2022 application process to commence from April first week

CUCET 2022: The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) will commence from the first week of April. CUET 2022 will be held for admission to UG programmes in 13 languages- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

The CUET may also be adopted by the state, private, deemed to be universities. “A large number of Central Universities have also confirmed their participation in the CUET - 2022 (PG), the details of which will be available on the NTA website -- nta.ac.in shortly,” the statement added.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUCET 2022) dates will be notified soon, including syllabus and paper pattern. Once released, candidates can check it on the official website- nta.ac.in.

CUCET 2022: Paper Pattern

The CUCET will have Section 1A, Section 1B, general test and domain-specific subjects. Section 1A, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice. The options are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Section 1B is optional and for students who want to opt for another language apart from the ones that are a part of Section 1A. Some of the languages on offer are French, Arabic, German, etc.

The CUET will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, candidates will be able to write one language, two domain-specific papers and the general test. In the second shift, candidates can write the remaining four domain-specific subjects and section 1B.

CUCET 2022 Application Process: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- nta.ac.in Click on the 'application process' link Enter your details and submit credentials required Once done, download the CUCET application form, take a print out for further reference.

There are 45 central universities funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said. The state universities, private universities and deemed to be universities can also use CUET scores for admissions if they want, he added.