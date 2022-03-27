CUET 2022: Application Process To Open From April 2; Details Of Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Exam Date

The application for CUET 2022 UG starts from April 2

CUET 2022: The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) application process for Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities for the Academic Session 2022-23 will commence from April 2. To fill the CUET 2022 (UG) application form, the candidates can login at the cuet.samarth.ac.in website. The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

The application will be opened from April 2 to April 30, 2022. “The aspirants who desire to appear for the test, may refer to the Information Bulletin for admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes.” NTA said.