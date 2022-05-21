  • Home
CUET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Steps To Fill Registration Form, Direct Link Here

CUET 2022: The CUET application form 2022 can be submitted by 11:50 pm tomorrow, after that, it will not be accepted.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 21, 2022 10:01 pm IST

CUET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Steps To Fill Registration Form, Direct Link Here
CUET 2022 registration process ends tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock

CUET 2022: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 registration window will be closed tomorrow, May 22. Those who are yet to submit the CUET 2022 application form can visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Earlier, the last day to apply for CUET UG 2022 was May 6. The CUET registration form 2022 can be submitted by 11:50 pm tomorrow, after that, it will not be accepted.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET UG entrance exam for the academic session 2022-23 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates who qualify NTA CUET exam will be able to register for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities across the country.

More than 9.8 lakh (9,81,406) registrations have been made for CUET 2022 till May 11, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar earlier said.

Steps To Fill CUET Registration Form 2022

  1. Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  2. Register yourself and fill in your personal details and contact addresses.
  3. Using the system generated registration number, complete the CUET application form.
  4. Upload the required documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate.
  5. Pay the application fee online and submit the CUET 2022 UG application.
  6. Download the form and take a printout of the confirmation page.

CUET 2022 Application Form: Direct Link

The CUET UG exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The common entrance test will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

Common University Entrance Test

