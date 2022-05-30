CUET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check How To Apply

Image credit: Shuttertsock CUET UG 2022 application process will be closed tomorrow, May 31

CUET 2022 Application: The application process for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, will be concluded tomorrow, May 31, 2022 at 9:00 pm by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates who are willing to apply for CUET 2022 can visit CUET NTA official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG application process was reopened by NTA on May 27, 2022. Previously, The CUET UG registration was closed down on May 22, 2022. However, due to the huge requests for reopening, the exam authority released the CUET application form again at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The students who have already applied for CUET 2022 and successfully paid the exam fee, will be able to make changes on the CUET application form latest by tomorrow, May 31, 2022. Candidates are requested to go through the application submission process before submitting the payment for the exam.

Steps To Fill CUET Application Form 2022

1. Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Register by filling in personal details and contact addresses.

3. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2022 application form.

4. Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents etc.

5. Pay the application fee online.

6. Submit the CUET 2022 UG application.

7. Download, save and print the confirmation page.

CUET 2022 exam date is not announced yet. CUET UG question paper will have four sections including a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests, and a general test.

The CUET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Urdu.

“The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: cuet.samarth.ac.in, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA,” NTA on the CUET notice mentioned.