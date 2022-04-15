CUET 2022: Application Form, Exam Schemes of Common Universities Entrance Test

Image credit: Stutterstock The application form of CUET 2022 is available on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET Application Form 2022: Common Universities Entrance Test, commonly known as CUET is administrated by National Testing Agency (NTA). The registration process for CUET 2022 is underway. The registration process was started on April 6, 2022 and will be concluded on May 6, 2022. Students who are looking for CUET application form, should visit the website cuet.samarth.ac.in and get registered themselves. CUET 2022 is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses or programmes at central universities across the country. CUET will be a computer-based test with Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) pattern.

Applicants from all over the nation must be aware of the eligibility criteria, choice of exam centres and important dates related to the CUET 2022.

CUET Application Form 2022: Steps To Follow

Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in Register by filling personal details and contact addresses Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2022 application form Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents and caste certificate Pay the application fee online Submit the CUET 2022 UG application Download, save and print the confirmation page

CUET 2022 Exam Schemes:

The CUET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

“A candidate is required to opt for one of the specified languages as the medium of the paper, as per desired university’s eligibility criteria, while applying. The question paper in respect of the domain specific subjects and the general test, will be bi-lingual, i.e., it will be in the medium (one of the 13 languages) opted by the candidate and in English,” NTA in the information Bulleting said.

“Medium is not the same as the “Language” opted as a component of the test. “Language” test is for assessing the proficiency/skills of the candidate in the language opted by him/her and the question paper in respect of the same will be available to the candidate in the medium opted by him/her only. The question paper of the “Language” test will not be bi-lingual. Questions in the “Language” test, are not translation of the questions in English. They are unique/ specific to the language opted and have to be answered accordingly,” NTA added.

In the CUET 2022, there will be three sections in the design of the test- Section IA - 13 languages (As a medium and “Language”), Section IB - 20 languages, Section II - 27 domain specific subjects, Section III - general test.