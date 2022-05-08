CUET 2022 Application Extension, NEET PG Delay Fake Notification: Vital Educational Events Last Week

Image credit: Shutterstock WBJEE answer key 2022, CUET 2022, NEET PG 2022: Important educational events last week

The first week of May 2022 has been quite a vital time for the Indian education sector. While a couple of competitive exam deadlines have been extended, few state boards have commenced their final examinations. Be it about the CUET application extension, reopening of KCET 2022, WBJEE 2022 answer key declaration to students demanding NEET PG postponement, last week has witnessed many educational developments in India.

If you are a student, make sure you are aware of these important educational events and developments that took place last week.

CUET 2022 Registration Extended

The deadline for the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, has been extended recently. Candidates who are willing to take CUET 2022 are now able to submit the CUET application form 2022 till May 22, 2022 on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Previously, the last date to apply for CUET 2022 was tomorrow, May 6, 2022. However, the authority has postponed the deadline for the CUET 2022 application process to May 22.

NEET PG 2022 Postponement

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court of India by the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) which will be held on May 21. The plea was filed by the Supreme Court advocate Sandeep S Tiwari on Wednesday, May 4.

Also, over 15,000 medical aspirants submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022, scheduled for May 21. According to the education rights group, the memorandum has come from students across the country, including the Delhi-National Capital Region, through various groups and associations.

Fake Notice Of NEET PG Postponement

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) has not been postponed. NEET PG will be held as scheduled on May 21, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) termed the letter circulated on exam postponement as fake. As per the letter circulated on social media, the NEET PG 2022 exam was postponed to July 9. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) in a statement said, "It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS."

WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Released

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has come up with the answer key for the WBJEE 2022. The WBJEE answer key 2022 is available on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. The candidates can raise objections on the answer key till today, May 8. WBJEE 2022 was held on Saturday, April 30.

KCET 2022 Application Deadline Extended

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2022, registration process. The candidates, who are willing to apply for KCET 2022 are now able to submit their KCET application form 2022 till May 12, 2022. As the KEA has reopened the application window, the KCET application form is now available on the official website kea.kar.nic.in. Previously, the last date of the KCET application process was May 5, 2022, however, the authority has revised the deadline and reopened the application window today, May 8, 2022.

KEAM 2022 Registration Deadline Extended

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has reopened the registration process for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM 2022. Candidates who are willing to take KEAM 2022 exam can now submit their online application form on the official website-cee.kerala.gov.in till May 10, 2022. Previously, the CEE closed the KEAM 2022 application window on April 30, 2022, however, the KEAM registration process has been reopened and extended till May 10, 2022.

NIMCET 2022 Application Deadline Extended

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur has extended the deadline for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test, or NIMCET 2022. The revised deadline for NIMCET 2022 application is May 9, 2022. Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam must visit the official website nimcet.in to submit the NIMCET 2022 application form. Previously, the NIMCET application window was scheduled to be closed today, May 4. However, the National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur has postponed the last day of application submission to May 9.

NEET UG Application Deadline Postponed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 registration deadline in the first week of May. The application process for NEET 2022 has been extended till May 15. Earlier the last day to register for the NEET Undergraduate 2022 exam was May 6. Medical aspirants can register themselves for the NTA NEET UG on the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.