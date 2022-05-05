CUET 2022: Application Deadline For Common University Entrance Test Extended; Check New Date

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET Application 2022 deadline is extended till May 22

The deadline of the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, is extended. Candidates who are willing to take CUET 2022 are now able to submit the CUET application form 2022 till May 22, 2022 on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Previously, the last date to apply for CUET 2022 was tomorrow, May 6, 2022. However, the authority has postponed the deadline for the CUET 2022 application process to May 22.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission shared the news of the postponement of the CUET 2022 application deadline and wrote, “We are extending the last date for application submission for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) up to 22-05-2022. We hope that this will provide additional opportunity to the students to apply for CUET. Wish you all good luck. More details at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in”

More details at https://t.co/2ZP0CCtbco pic.twitter.com/iJ3sBzggxP — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 5, 2022

Steps To Fill CUET Application Form 2022

1. Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. Register by filling personal details and contact addresses

3. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2022 application form

4. Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents and caste certificate

5. Pay the application fee online

6. Submit the CUET 2022 UG application

7. Download, save and print the confirmation page

“The Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2022) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2022-23 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE). The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities,” NTA said on its official website.