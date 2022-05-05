  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET 2022: Application Deadline For Common University Entrance Test Extended; Check New Date

CUET 2022: Application Deadline For Common University Entrance Test Extended; Check New Date

Candidates who are willing to take CUET 2022 are now able to submit the CUET application form 2022 till May 22, 2022 on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 5, 2022 9:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET 2022 Application Closes Tomorrow At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Steps To Fill Registration Form, Direct Link Here
CUET 2022 Registration Ends In 2 Days; FAQs On Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Number Of Attempts
University Of Allahabad UG Admission Process For 2022-23 Session Underway; Application Through CUET
CUET 2022 Registration Closing Soon; Check How To Apply, Syllabus, Paper Pattern
CUET 2022 Date To Be Announced Soon; Know Paper Pattern, NTA Practice Centres
CUET Doesn't Infringe Upon Rights Of States, Says Dharmendra Pradhan In letter To Tamil Nadu Minister
CUET 2022: Application Deadline For Common University Entrance Test Extended; Check New Date
CUET Application 2022 deadline is extended till May 22
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The deadline of the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, is extended. Candidates who are willing to take CUET 2022 are now able to submit the CUET application form 2022 till May 22, 2022 on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Previously, the last date to apply for CUET 2022 was tomorrow, May 6, 2022. However, the authority has postponed the deadline for the CUET 2022 application process to May 22.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

Taking to the official Twitter handle, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission shared the news of the postponement of the CUET 2022 application deadline and wrote, “We are extending the last date for application submission for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) up to 22-05-2022. We hope that this will provide additional opportunity to the students to apply for CUET. Wish you all good luck. More details at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in”

Steps To Fill CUET Application Form 2022

1. Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. Register by filling personal details and contact addresses

3. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2022 application form

4. Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents and caste certificate

5. Pay the application fee online

6. Submit the CUET 2022 UG application

7. Download, save and print the confirmation page

“The Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2022) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2022-23 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE). The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities,” NTA said on its official website.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MCC Announces Last Date For Admission To NEET PG, NEET SS AIQ, State Quota Counselling
MCC Announces Last Date For Admission To NEET PG, NEET SS AIQ, State Quota Counselling
CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam, ISC Economics 2022 LIVE : Term 2 Paper Review And Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam, ISC Economics 2022 LIVE : Term 2 Paper Review And Analysis, Answer Key
Private Schools Can Not Force Parents To Buy Costly Books, Change Uniform In Next 3 Years: DoE
Private Schools Can Not Force Parents To Buy Costly Books, Change Uniform In Next 3 Years: DoE
MAH MBA CET 2022 Registration Date Revised; Details On Application Process
MAH MBA CET 2022 Registration Date Revised; Details On Application Process
At Mizoram University’s 16th Convocation, President Ram Nath Kovind Confers Degrees To Over 7,800 Students
At Mizoram University’s 16th Convocation, President Ram Nath Kovind Confers Degrees To Over 7,800 Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................