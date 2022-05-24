CUET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Details

CUET application form correction window open tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 tomorrow, May 25. Candidates who have submitted their CUET registration form 2022 and now want to make changes, or corrections, to the application form, will be able to do so till May 31. Students will have to login to the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in, with their credentials and make the required changes. They will not have to pay any additional fee to edit the CUET UG 2022 application form.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), informed that a record 11,51,319 candidates have registered and 9,13,540 have paid the application fee for CUET-UG 2022.

The National Testing Agency will release the CUET 2022 admit card soon. Once released, the CUET UG admit card 2022 will be available on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Apart from this, the CUET exam hall tickets will also be available on the UMANG and DigiLocker apps.

“The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA,” according to the CUET UG 2022 information brochure.

The NTA will conduct the CUET UG exam 2022 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates who qualify CUET entrance test will be able to register for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities across the country.

The CUET exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance test will be conducted in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities abroad.