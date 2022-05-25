  • Home
CUET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today; Here's How To Make Changes

CUET 2022: Students will not have to pay any additional fee to edit the CUET UG 2022 application form. The CUET registration form 2022 edit window will remain open till May 31.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 25, 2022 8:21 am IST

CUET 2022 application correction window opens today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will open today, May 25. Candidates who want to make changes, or corrections, in the CUET 2022 application form can visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in and make the required changes. Students will not have to pay any additional fee to edit the CUET UG 2022 application form. The CUET registration form 2022 edit window will remain open till May 31.

Till now, a total of 11,51,319 candidates have registered and 9,13,540 have paid the application fee for CUET-UG 2022, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) said.

The CUET 2022 admit card will be released soon on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Apart from this, the CUET exam hall tickets will also be available on the UMANG and DigiLocker apps.

“The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA,” according to the CUET UG 2022 information brochure.

CUET 2022 Application: How To Make Changes

  • Go to the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on the CUET application correction link.
  • Enter your login details.
  • Now, click on edit window and make changes in the application form.
  • Once done, submit the CUET 2022 application form.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

The NTA will hold the CUET UG 2022 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. Those who qualify NTA CUET exam will be able to register for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities across the country.

The CUET 2022 UG exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance test will be conducted in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities abroad.

Common University Entrance Test

