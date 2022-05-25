  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET 2022 Application Correction Process Starts; Here’s How To Make Changes

CUET 2022 Application Correction Process Starts; Here’s How To Make Changes

To get access to the CUET UG application correction process at cuet.samarth.ac.in, the applicants will not have to pay any additional amount.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 25, 2022 9:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today; Here's How To Make Changes
CUET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Details
CUET UG 2022 Likely To Be Held Twice A Year: UGC Chairman
CUET 2022 Registration Ends Today; Know How To Apply, Important Details
CUET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Steps To Fill Registration Form, Direct Link Here
CUET-PG 2022 To Be Held In July, Application Process To Commence Today
CUET 2022 Application Correction Process Starts; Here’s How To Make Changes
CUET 2022 application correction window will be available till May 31
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has come up with the application correction process for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022 today, May 25, 2022. The CUET application correction window will be opened till May 31, 2022. Candidates who are willing to make changes to the application form, can do it through the CUET official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students who have successfully registered themselves for CUET 2022 can only be able to access the CUET application window to make changes.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

To get access to the CUET UG application correction process, the applicant will not have to pay any additional amount. “Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2022) will be conducted in 13 mediums across India for admission into the undergraduate programmes in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the Central Universities (CUs) in India for the academic year 2022-23,” NTA on the CUET information bulletin said.

CUET 2022 Application Window: Steps To Edit The Form

As the NTA has opened the CUET UG application correction window, the interested candidates can make changes to the form by following the steps below.

  1. Visit the CUET NTA official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  2. Click on the CUET application correction link.
  3. Submit your login credentials to proceed further.
  4. Click on the edit window and make changes in the CUET UG application form 2022.
  5. Once done, submit the corrected application form.
  6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future references.

CUET Application Correction: Unchanged Sections In The Form

While making changes in the CUET application window, the students must know that there will be a few sections which can not be changed and will remain intact while the application will be re-submitted. These sections are listed below:

  • First and last name
  • Mobile number
  • Parents’ name
  • Nationality
  • Aadhar card number
  • Email address
  • Date of birth
  • Address
Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE MAIN 2022 To be Conducted Next Month; Check Exam Date, Syllabus, Admit Card Details
JEE MAIN 2022 To be Conducted Next Month; Check Exam Date, Syllabus, Admit Card Details
IIT Gandhinagar Organises Exposure Camp For Higher Secondary, UG Students From Gujarat’s Rural Tribal District
IIT Gandhinagar Organises Exposure Camp For Higher Secondary, UG Students From Gujarat’s Rural Tribal District
NAS 2021: Ministry Of Education Releases National Achievement Survey Report
NAS 2021: Ministry Of Education Releases National Achievement Survey Report
IIM Jammu, SDD Embark On Mentor-Mentee Relationship For Skill Revolution In Jammu-Kashmir
IIM Jammu, SDD Embark On Mentor-Mentee Relationship For Skill Revolution In Jammu-Kashmir
PU MET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here’s How To Download
PU MET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here’s How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................