CUET 2022 Application Correction Process Starts; Here’s How To Make Changes

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET 2022 application correction window will be available till May 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has come up with the application correction process for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022 today, May 25, 2022. The CUET application correction window will be opened till May 31, 2022. Candidates who are willing to make changes to the application form, can do it through the CUET official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students who have successfully registered themselves for CUET 2022 can only be able to access the CUET application window to make changes.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download! Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here!

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

To get access to the CUET UG application correction process, the applicant will not have to pay any additional amount. “Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2022) will be conducted in 13 mediums across India for admission into the undergraduate programmes in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the Central Universities (CUs) in India for the academic year 2022-23,” NTA on the CUET information bulletin said.

CUET 2022 Application Window: Steps To Edit The Form

As the NTA has opened the CUET UG application correction window, the interested candidates can make changes to the form by following the steps below.

Visit the CUET NTA official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Click on the CUET application correction link. Submit your login credentials to proceed further. Click on the edit window and make changes in the CUET UG application form 2022. Once done, submit the corrected application form. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future references.

CUET Application Correction: Unchanged Sections In The Form

While making changes in the CUET application window, the students must know that there will be a few sections which can not be changed and will remain intact while the application will be re-submitted. These sections are listed below: