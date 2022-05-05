  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CUET 2022 application process tomorrow, May 6. The CUET registration form 2022 is available on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 5, 2022 12:36 pm IST

CUET 2022 application process closes tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application process tomorrow, May 6. The CUET registration form 2022 is available on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET-qualfied candidates will be able to register for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities across the country. The CUET UG exam for the academic session 2022-23 will be held in computer-based mode.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET 2022 in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance test will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

Candidates will be required to select any four cities of their choice while filling the application form of CUET 2022. Applicants will be allotted the exam city centre in the order of preference selected by them.

Steps To Fill CUET Application Form 2022

  1. Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. Register by filling personal details and contact addresses
  3. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2022 application form
  4. Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents and caste certificate
  5. Pay the application fee online
  6. Submit the CUET 2022 UG application
  7. Download, save and print the confirmation page

CUET 2022: Syllabus

The syllabus of the upcoming Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022, will be completely based on the syllabus of Class 12.

CUET 2022: Paper Pattern

Section IA- This section will be conducted in 13 Languages. Students can pick any one of these 13 languages. 40 questions including reading comprehension to be attempted out of 50 in each language.

Section IB – There will be 19 Languages and any one of these languages can be chosen. The question type of this section is similar to section IA.

Section II – There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this Section. A candidate may choose a maximum of Six Domains as desired by the applicable University or Universities. There will be MCQ Based Questions on NCERT Class XII syllabus.

Section III General Test- For any such undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission. There will be 60 Questions to be attempted out of 75 including MCQ, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability etc.CUET 2022

