CUET 2022 Application Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Apply By May 6

CUET application begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application process. CUET 2022 will be held to admit students to undergraduate courses in central universities. The CUET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. While exams in Hindi, English and Urdu will be held across the nation, other regional language papers will be held in the respective states. NTA will continue the CUET 2022 registration till May 6. Candidates willing to register can apply for CUET 2022 through NTA website- nta.nic.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in. LIVE UPDATES

Along with filling the online CUET 2022 application form, aspirants need to pay an application fee. CUET 2022 will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

Steps To Fill CUET Application Form 2022