  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET 2022 Application Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Apply By May 6

CUET 2022 Application Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Apply By May 6

CUET 2022 Form: NTA will continue the CUET 2022 registration till May 6. Candidates willing to register can apply for CUET 2022 through NTA website- nta.nic.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 9:14 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 Registration Begins; Know Admission Process In Universities
Coaching Centres Witnessing Surge In Enrolment For CUET
CUET 2022 Registrations Start Today; Know Admission Criteria In Universities, Details
CUET 2022 Registration To Begin Today; Important Pointers On Application Process
CUET 2022: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow; Key Points For Applicants
CUET 2022 Application Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Apply By May 6
CUET application begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application process. CUET 2022 will be held to admit students to undergraduate courses in central universities. The CUET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. While exams in Hindi, English and Urdu will be held across the nation, other regional language papers will be held in the respective states. NTA will continue the CUET 2022 registration till May 6. Candidates willing to register can apply for CUET 2022 through NTA website- nta.nic.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in. LIVE UPDATES

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here
Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List

Along with filling the online CUET 2022 application form, aspirants need to pay an application fee. CUET 2022 will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

Steps To Fill CUET Application Form 2022

  1. Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. Register by filling personal details and contact addresses
  3. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2022 application form
  4. Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents and caste certificate
  5. Pay the application fee online
  6. Submit the CUET 2022 UG application
  7. Download, save and print the confirmation page
Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
Live | NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
Live | CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 Registration Begins; Know Admission Process In Universities
Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 Registration Begins; Know Admission Process In Universities
JEE Main 2022 Rescheduled To June And July; Session 1 From June 20
JEE Main 2022 Rescheduled To June And July; Session 1 From June 20
Write Political Messages On West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Exam And Be Penalised
Write Political Messages On West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Exam And Be Penalised
.......................... Advertisement ..........................