CUET 2022 Admit Card To Be Issued Tomorrow, Confirms NTA

CUET 2022 admit card to be out tomorrow

CUET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 tomorrow, July 12. The CUET admit card link will be activated at 6 PM on the official websites--cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates registered for CUET UG 2022 can check and download their admit card by using their application number and date of birth.

The CUET UG exam 2022 hall ticket will include details such as candidate’s name, roll number, entrance exam date, timing, exam centre details, photo of the candidate with signature, and instructions. The NTA is scheduled to conduct the CUET exam 2022 on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and on August 5, 8, 6, 7, 8, 10, 2022.

As soon as the CUET UG admit cards are issued, applicants should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including CUET 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the CUET admit card rectified.

The NTA will conduct the CUET 2022 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In addition to these, there are 19 other languages including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo and Santhali which can be opted if the candidate desires to get enrolled in an UG degree in languages.

The NTA CUET UG exam will be held for admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. The NTA CUET exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India from July 15.