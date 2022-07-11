  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET 2022 Admit Card To Be Issued Tomorrow, Confirms NTA

CUET 2022 Admit Card To Be Issued Tomorrow, Confirms NTA

CUET Admit Card 2022: The CUET admit card link will be activated at 6 PM on the official websites--cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates registered for CUET UG 2022 can check and download their admit card by using their application number and date of birth.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 11, 2022 11:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET 2022 Exam From July 15: Check Preparation Tips To Ace Common University Entrance Test
CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Soon: Exam City, Date Sheet; Official Website To Download
CUET UG 2022 Date Sheet, Exam City Soon; How To Check
CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Soon: Direct Link; Steps To Download
CUET UG 2022 From July 15; Key Points On Marking Scheme
CUET UG 2022 Begins Next Week; Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
CUET 2022 Admit Card To Be Issued Tomorrow, Confirms NTA
CUET 2022 admit card to be out tomorrow

CUET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 tomorrow, July 12. The CUET admit card link will be activated at 6 PM on the official websites--cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates registered for CUET UG 2022 can check and download their admit card by using their application number and date of birth.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!
Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here
Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

The CUET UG exam 2022 hall ticket will include details such as candidate’s name, roll number, entrance exam date, timing, exam centre details, photo of the candidate with signature, and instructions. The NTA is scheduled to conduct the CUET exam 2022 on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and on August 5, 8, 6, 7, 8, 10, 2022.

As soon as the CUET UG admit cards are issued, applicants should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including CUET 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the CUET admit card rectified.

The NTA will conduct the CUET 2022 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In addition to these, there are 19 other languages including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo and Santhali which can be opted if the candidate desires to get enrolled in an UG degree in languages.

The NTA CUET UG exam will be held for admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. The NTA CUET exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India from July 15.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Gujarat High Court Issues Notice To Government On Introducing Bhagavad Gita In Schools
Gujarat High Court Issues Notice To Government On Introducing Bhagavad Gita In Schools
JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Meet Toppers
JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Meet Toppers
IIT Delhi Inaugurates New Census Data Workstation To Help Academics, Researchers Access Census Microdata
IIT Delhi Inaugurates New Census Data Workstation To Help Academics, Researchers Access Census Microdata
IIT Gandhinagar Student Bags Cargill Global Scholarship For 2021-22
IIT Gandhinagar Student Bags Cargill Global Scholarship For 2021-22
NEET UG 2022 Exam On July 17: Paper Pattern; Marking Scheme Explained
NEET UG 2022 Exam On July 17: Paper Pattern; Marking Scheme Explained
.......................... Advertisement ..........................