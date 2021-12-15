Central Universities Common Entrance Test To Be Held In Multiple Languages

  • Home
CUCET will be held in 12 scheduled languages- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil ,Telugu, Urdu and Punjabi

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 15, 2021 5:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CUCET to be held in 12 scheduled languages
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) will be held in multiple languages. In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar mentioned that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUCET in 12 scheduled languages- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil ,Telugu, Urdu and Punjabi.

NTA has already conducted the medical entrance- NEET (UG), Engineering Entrance- JEE (Main) 2021 and All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021 in these scheduled languages. "The translation of the Question Papers in NEET (UG) had been done properly, from source to target and target to source, in 12 scheduled languages," Rajya Sabha was informed.

CUCET is being conducted for admission to 12 participating Central Universities across India. These universities are -- Assam University, Silchar; Central University of Andhra Pradesh; Central University of Gujarat; Central University of Haryana; Central University of Jammu; Central University of Jharkhand; Central University of Karnataka; Central University of Kerala; Central University of Punjab; Central University of Rajasthan; Central University of South Bihar and Central University of Tamil Nadu.

Students can check further details on CUCET available on the website- cucet.nta.nic.in.

