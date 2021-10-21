Image credit: ntaresults.nic.in NTA CUCET result 2021 announced at cucet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in

CUCET Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published result of the Central Universities - Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021. Candidates can go to cucet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in to download scorecards. They will have to login with roll number and date of birth to access the results. The NTA conducted CUCET 2021 on September 15, 16, 23 and 24 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

A total of 1,34,722 candidates had registered for the entrance exam and 97,416 candidates had appeared. The exam was conducted for 60 papers – 2 for undergraduate and integrated (UI) programmes and 58 for postgraduate programmes.

The exam was held at 308 centres in 161 cities across India.

Before results, the NTA released the CUCET final answer key.

Download CUCET 2021 Result

CUCET is used by 12 central universities for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions. The universities will declare the counselling schedule and merit list based on the weightage on the CUCET 2021 score and the other criteria.

“Merely appearing in CU-CET 2021 does not confer any right to the candidate for admission to the participating course. The selection and admission are subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the participating central universities (CUs),” an official statement said.

“NTA will have no role in the selection process - transfer/cancellation/ conversion of seats and admission of CU-CET 2021 appeared candidates in the CU courses. Admissions are handled at the level of each participating central university (CU) for their respective programs,” the NTA said.