CUCET Result 2020 Declared At Cucetexam.in; Know How To Download Score Card, Merit List

CUCET Result 2020 Declared At Cucetexam.in; Know To Download Score Card, Merit List

CUCET 2020 result has been announced by the Central University of Rajasthan today, October 17 at the official website- cucetexam.in. To check the CUCET result 2020, candidates will be required to login using their roll number and their date of birth. The CUCET result 2020 has been released in the form of a scorecard. The CUCET 2020 result incorporates details such as- qualifying status, rank obtained along with individual marks scored in each of the subjects in the CUCET exam.

CUCET admissions will be based on candidate's ranks in the merit lists.

CUCET Result 2020: How To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website of CUCET- cucetexam.in

Step 2. Click on ‘Login to view Scorecard’

Step 3. Enter roll number and Date of Birth

Step 4. Click on ‘Login’

Step 5. The CUCET result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download CUCET result and take a print out for future reference.

CUCET 2020 Result: Details mentioned