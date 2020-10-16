CUCET Results 2020 Tomorrow At Cucetexam.in

CUCET Exam Result: The Central University of Rajasthan will announce CUCET result 2020 tomorrow, October 17, 2020. Candidates who appeared in the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) will be able to check their results on the official website, cucetexam.in. The entrance test was held between September 18 and September 20, 2020 in two shifts. The provisional and final answer key of CUCET 2020 has already been released.

The university will also release the CUCET cut-off 2020 along with the CUCET 2020 results tomorrow. Candidates meeting the required CUCET 2020 cut-off will be able to participate in the counselling process for admission to UG, PG and PhD courses offered in the CUCET participating institutes. The CUCET counselling schedule will be updated in the official website after the declaration of the CUCET result tomorrow.

How to Download CUCET Results 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website cucetexam.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the result link

STEP 3: Insert the required credentials -- roll numbers and dates of birth

STEP 4: Click and access the CUCET result 2020

The CUCET score card will be released in the form of score cards. Candidates will be able to download the CUCET 2020 score cards from the official website along with the result.