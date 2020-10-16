  • Home
  • Education
  • CUCET Result 2020 To Be Announced Tomorrow, Details Here

CUCET Result 2020 To Be Announced Tomorrow, Details Here

CUCET Result Date 2020: The Central University of Rajasthan will announce CUCET 2020 result tomorrow, October 17, at cucetexam.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 16, 2020 1:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CUCET Final Answer Key 2020 Released At Cucetexam.in; Here's The Direct Link
CUCET Answer Key 2020 Released At Cucetexam.in, Direct Link Here
CUCET Admit Card 2020 Released At Cucetexam.in, Direct Link Here
CUCET 2020: Exam Dates For Admission To Central Universities Announced
CUCET 2020: Last Date To Apply For Admission In Central Universities Is June 6
CUCET Result 2019 Released @ Cucetexam.in; Direct Link Here
CUCET Result 2020 To Be Announced Tomorrow, Details Here
CUCET Results 2020 Tomorrow At Cucetexam.in
New Delhi:

CUCET Exam Result: The Central University of Rajasthan will announce CUCET result 2020 tomorrow, October 17, 2020. Candidates who appeared in the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) will be able to check their results on the official website, cucetexam.in. The entrance test was held between September 18 and September 20, 2020 in two shifts. The provisional and final answer key of CUCET 2020 has already been released.

The university will also release the CUCET cut-off 2020 along with the CUCET 2020 results tomorrow. Candidates meeting the required CUCET 2020 cut-off will be able to participate in the counselling process for admission to UG, PG and PhD courses offered in the CUCET participating institutes. The CUCET counselling schedule will be updated in the official website after the declaration of the CUCET result tomorrow.

How to Download CUCET Results 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website cucetexam.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the result link

STEP 3: Insert the required credentials -- roll numbers and dates of birth

STEP 4: Click and access the CUCET result 2020

The CUCET score card will be released in the form of score cards. Candidates will be able to download the CUCET 2020 score cards from the official website along with the result.

Click here for more Education News
CUCET result CUCET Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NTA NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Answer Key Shortly; Cut-Offs, State-Quota, AIQ, Ranks
Live | NTA NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Answer Key Shortly; Cut-Offs, State-Quota, AIQ, Ranks
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To July 2020 Session Till October 25
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To July 2020 Session Till October 25
Arvind Kejriwal Writes To Education Minister To Amend DU Act As Delhi Needs More Colleges, Universities
Arvind Kejriwal Writes To Education Minister To Amend DU Act As Delhi Needs More Colleges, Universities
Meghalaya Government Allows Schools To Reopen But Disapproves Of Regular Classes
Meghalaya Government Allows Schools To Reopen But Disapproves Of Regular Classes
Delhi Government School Students' Pass Percentage Increase In CBSE Class 12 Results: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Government School Students' Pass Percentage Increase In CBSE Class 12 Results: Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................