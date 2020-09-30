CUCET Final Answer Key Released At Cucetexam.in

CUCET UG Answer Key: With the help of the CUCET answer key, students who wrote the CUCET 2020 can calculate their probable scores and determine their chances of selection to the central universities.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2020 10:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CUCET 2020: Answer Key Released For Undergraduate Tests; Results Soon
New Delhi:

The Central University of Rajasthan has published the final answer keys of CUCET 2020. The answer key of CUCET 2020 has been published on the official website of the coordinating institute of Central Universities Common Entrance Test -- cucetexam.in. Students who have taken the CUCET 2020 for admission to undergraduate courses can check the answer key, match the answers with their own and calculate their probable scores.

The provisional CUCET 2020 answer key and the question paper was released on September 21 in online mode for both the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Rajasthan University had also allowed the aspirants to challenge the CUCET provisional answer key 2020 from September 21 to 24. The final CUCET UG answer key released today has been issued considering the objections against the provisional CUCET answer key.

CUCET UG Answer Key -- Direct Link

How to Download CUCET Answer Key 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website cucetexam.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the ANswer Key link

STEP 3: Insert the required credentials -- roll numbers and dates of birth

STEP 4: Click and access the CUCET answer key

STEP 5: Download the answer key of CUCET and tally the marks scored

The university is yet to release the final CUCET answer key 2020 for postgraduate courses. The CUCET answer key for the PG courses will be released on October 2.

