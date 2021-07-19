Image credit: Shutterstock CUCET will not be implemented from this year, UGC announced on Sunday

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for undergraduate admission will not be implemented from the 2021-22 academic session in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Sunday.

The Ministry of Education had earlier announced that admission to the universities will be based on a common entrance test.

"In view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, admission process in central universities during academic session 2021-22 may continue as per past practice. Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from academic session 2022-23," the UGC tweeted.

The Union Education Ministry had constituted a committee to look into modalities for the CUCET for admissions to all undergraduate courses at central universities as suggested under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

