CUCET Answer Key 2020 Released At Cucetexam.in, Direct Link Here

CUCET Answer Key 2020: The Central University of Rajasthan has released the CUCET provisional answer key 2020 on the official website, cucetexam.in. Candidates, who wrote CUCET 2020 between September 18 and September 20 can download the the CUCET answer key using their login credentials. CUCET was originally scheduled in March but the authorities had decided to postpone the exam in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CUCET Answer Key 2020: Direct Link

CUCET 2020 was conducted as a pen-and-paper based test for admission to 18 participating central universities, including the Central University of Jammu and Central University of Haryana.

How To Download CUCET Answer Key 2020

Go to the direct link mentioned here (or find the link at cucetexam.in) Enter your roll number and date of birth Login and download the CUCET 2020 answer key

The provisional answer key of CUCET can be challenged by candidates. The authorities will review the objections raised by candidates and release a final version of the answer key. CUCET 2020 result will be announced soon after the release of the final answer key.

CUCET 2020 was held following necessary health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates were asked to wear face masks and report to the exam centre at least 60 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination so that social distancing can be maintained.