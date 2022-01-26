CUCET 2022: List Of Universities That Accept The Entrance Test Score

Image credit: Shutterstock CUCET 2022 will be conducted by the NTA (representational)

CUCET 2022: The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) is a national-level exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and used by several centrally-funded universities for admission to different programmes offered by them. In 2021, the NTA conducted CUCET for admission to undergraduate or integrated and postgraduate programmes at 12 participating central universities.

The number of participating universities for CUCET 2021 will be higher. The University of Delhi and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has approved the entrance exam for admissions next year onwards. Earlier, Delhi University gave admission to most of its undergraduate programmes on the basis of merit and for the remaining UG courses, and for postgraduate courses, it used the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) conducted by the NTA.

The NTA also conducted the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE).

Here is a list of universities that will be using CUCET for admission next year. More universities may use the exam and the final list will be released by the NTA along with the CUCET 2022 information bulletin.

University of Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Assam University, Silchar Central University of Andhra Pradesh Central University of Haryana Central University of Gujarat Central University of Jammu Central University of Jharkhand Central University of Karnataka Central University of Kerala Central University of Punjab Central University of Rajasthan Central University of South Bihar Central University of Tamil Nadu

The NTA said before applying for CUCET candidates must check the eligibility criteria of a participating university. The details of programmes, eligibility criteria, programme structure and other information are available on the respective website of participating universities.

“Admissions are handled at the level of each of the participating Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CU-CET result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list....” the NTA said.