CUCET 2022: Here’s What We Know About The Central University Admission Test

CUCET 2022: The schedule for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2022 is expected to be released next week.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 2, 2022 10:51 am IST | Source: Careers360

CUCET 2022 exam date likely next week (representational)
CUCET 2022: The schedule for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2022 is expected to be released next week. The common admission test is used by around 14 universities across the country for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Registration for the test will be held on cucet.nta.nic.in.

This year, CUCET is likely to have more candidates as the University of Delhi and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have decided to use the exam for admissions. DU and JNU had their own entrance exams earlier.

CUCET: Participating Universities

  • University of Delhi

  • Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

  • Assam University, Silchar

  • Central University of Andhra Pradesh

  • Central University of Haryana

  • Central University of Gujarat

  • Central University of Jammu

  • Central University of Jharkhand

  • Central University of Karnataka

  • Central University of Kerala

  • Central University of Punjab

  • Central University of Rajasthan

  • Central University of South Bihar

  • Central University of Tamil Nadu

Till last year, Delhi University undergraduate admission for most of the courses was on the basis of merit and for the remaining UG courses, and for postgraduate courses, it used the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) conducted by the NTA.

Last year, DU’s UG admission policy became a subject of controversy because of high cut-offs, an increasing trend seen in the past few years.

Following this, DU’s newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh advocated for an entrance exam-based admission. The university’s academic council approved CUCET as a criteria for admission.

A few months later, JNU also decided to go with CUCET, starting from 2022-23.

