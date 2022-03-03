CUCET 2022 Date Soon; Check List Of Participating Universities, Language Of Test, Details

CUCET 2022: Details on participating universities, language of test

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) otherwise held in offline mode, will this year be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in online mode. The CUCET 2022 date are yet to be updated by NTA. As per a PTI report, the CUCET 2022 schedule is likely to be announced sometime next week. CUCET is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at several centrally-funded universities.

For admission to the 2022-23 academic year, the University of Delhi (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will follow a new pattern. These universities have adopted the common entrance test for admission to their programmes. “The Common Entrance Test may also be adopted by the willing state/private universities/deemed to be universities," the UGC said earlier. The NEP 2020 had proposed a CET for all universities through the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Also Read || CUCET 2022: Here’s What We Know About The Central University Admission Test

Here is a list of universities that will be using CUCET for admission next year. More universities may use the exam and the final list will be released by the NTA along with the CUCET 2022 information bulletin.

University of Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Assam University, Silchar

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Tamil Nadu

CUCET will be held in multiple languages. In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar earlier mentioned that the NTA will conduct CUCET in 12 scheduled languages -- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Punjabi.