  • Home
  • Education
  • CUCET 2022 Date Soon; Check List Of Participating Universities, Language Of Test, Details

CUCET 2022 Date Soon; Check List Of Participating Universities, Language Of Test, Details

The CUCET 2022 date are yet to be updated by NTA. CUCET is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at several centrally-funded universities.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 3, 2022 7:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CUCET 2022: Here’s What We Know About The Central University Admission Test
NTA CUCET 2022 Dates Soon; Participating Universities, Application Process
CUCET 2022: List Of Universities That Accept The Entrance Test Score
JNU, DU Implements CUCET For Admission To Its Courses; Know More About The Common Entrance Test
Central Universities Common Entrance Test To Be Held In Multiple Languages
CET For UG, PG Courses In Central Universities May Be Held From 2022-2023 Through NTA: UGC
CUCET 2022 Date Soon; Check List Of Participating Universities, Language Of Test, Details
CUCET 2022: Details on participating universities, language of test
New Delhi:

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) otherwise held in offline mode, will this year be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in online mode. The CUCET 2022 date are yet to be updated by NTA. As per a PTI report, the CUCET 2022 schedule is likely to be announced sometime next week. CUCET is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at several centrally-funded universities.

For admission to the 2022-23 academic year, the University of Delhi (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will follow a new pattern. These universities have adopted the common entrance test for admission to their programmes. “The Common Entrance Test may also be adopted by the willing state/private universities/deemed to be universities," the UGC said earlier. The NEP 2020 had proposed a CET for all universities through the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Also Read || CUCET 2022: Here’s What We Know About The Central University Admission Test

Here is a list of universities that will be using CUCET for admission next year. More universities may use the exam and the final list will be released by the NTA along with the CUCET 2022 information bulletin.

  • University of Delhi
  • Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
  • Assam University, Silchar
  • Central University of Andhra Pradesh
  • Central University of Haryana
  • Central University of Gujarat
  • Central University of Jammu
  • Central University of Jharkhand
  • Central University of Karnataka
  • Central University of Kerala
  • Central University of Punjab
  • Central University of Rajasthan
  • Central University of South Bihar
  • Central University of Tamil Nadu

CUCET will be held in multiple languages. In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar earlier mentioned that the NTA will conduct CUCET in 12 scheduled languages -- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Punjabi.

Click here for more Education News
CUCET 2022 CUCET 2022 Date CUCET 2022 Application Form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
Live | Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
Courses In Engineering, Commemorative Stamp And Coin: Delhi University's Plan For Centenary Celebrations
Courses In Engineering, Commemorative Stamp And Coin: Delhi University's Plan For Centenary Celebrations
Odisha Central University Ties Up With Research Entity To Set Up Tribal Digital Literacy Centre
Odisha Central University Ties Up With Research Entity To Set Up Tribal Digital Literacy Centre
Indian Students Studying Abroad Need To Crack This 'Medical Entrance' To Practice Here; Know Details
Indian Students Studying Abroad Need To Crack This 'Medical Entrance' To Practice Here; Know Details
Haryana Board Releases BSEH Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2022; Check Schedule Here
Haryana Board Releases BSEH Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2022; Check Schedule Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................