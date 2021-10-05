CUCET 2021: NTA Releases Answer Keys, Raise Objections Till October 5

CUCET 2021 answer keys released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021). Candidates can check the CUCET 2021 answer keys and question paper with response sheet at the official website— cucet.nta.nic.in. NTA conducted the CUCET 2021 on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 for admission to the integrated or undergraduate (UI) and postgraduate (PG) programmes of 12 central universities for the academic session 2021-22.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the CUCET answer key, can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 online, per challenged question, as a processing fee. The last date to challenge answer keys is October 5, (7 pm).

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” NTA said.

NTA CUCET Answer Key 2021: How To Download